Dedicated Genshin Impact Player increases the level of all characters from 54 to 90

Genshin Impact features a diverse set of characters that grows with each new update, and one player managed to get all 54 characters currently available in the game. The player was dedicated enough to level up all the characters to level 90. Genshin Impact is expected to introduce more characters in version 3.1 soon.

Reddit user u/Veemenothz received and upgraded all currently available Genshin Impact characters, including Tignari and Colley from version 3.0. The user provided proof of his efforts by publishing an extensive image of all characters up to level 90 and all materials obtained as a result of gaming activities. Although all 54 characters are level 90, only eight of them are equipped with suitable artifacts and weapons for weekly endgame content such as Spiral Abyss.

u/Veemenothz lost track of the time it took to achieve this feat in Genshin Impact. However, the user notes that for comparison, getting more than 700 game achievements took longer. According to u/Veemenothz, it will take hundreds of millions of pestilence, the global currency of Genshin Impact, to create suitable equipment sets for all 54 characters. In addition, the amount of Crown of Insight materials in Genshin Impact is limited, which means that only a small part of the current game list can be improved to the maximum. Due to these current limitations, it is recommended to focus resources, such as the Crown of Insight, on the player’s favorite characters.

One of the newest Genshin Impact characters, Dori, has been upgraded to the maximum level of u/Veemenothz. 5-star characters like Dori require a lot of materials from their home region in Teiwat. Dori requires ascension materials native to Sumeru, such as Vajrad amethyst gems, Thunderclap fruit cores, and special varieties of Kalpalata lotus. According to the user, these materials were relatively easy to obtain by traveling through Twilight and defeating bosses.

Genshin Impact provides countless hours of gaming time and entertainment for players around the world, and u/Veemenothz’s dedication to the game is one example of the commitment of active players. The player must be well prepared for the expanded desert areas that will appear in Genshin Impact 3.1 and higher updates.

In addition, a special Genshin Impact version 3.1 program will be held on September 17, according to well-known community leaders. Fans can expect the update to appear before the end of the month with new characters and events.

Genshin Impact is now available for Android, iOS, PC, PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5. A version for the Nintendo Switch is in development, the release date has not been confirmed.