Decline in Bitcoin and Altcoin Prices Said “I’m Coming”

Bitcoin (BTC), which tested $ 20,000 for several days but failed, dropped to $ 18,000 on December 9. While altcoin prices were also affected by this decline, there was a shrinkage of $ 35 billion in the crypto money market. According to the data of the research firm Santiment, this decline in the market may have said “I am coming” before it happened.

Just like “Everybody becomes a general after the war is over.” As in his saying, “It was obvious that it will decrease” after crypto money prices fell. It’s pretty easy to say. But the data quoted by Santiment is not just to say this; Beyond that, it provides an understanding of how the market is going down. The nature of this decrease can be better analyzed thanks to this understanding.

Active address number was signaling the bear for a while

The number of active addresses in the Bitcoin network increased significantly until the beginning of October. However, Santiment data showed that this number has been declining since mid-October. In these data, it can be seen that the number of active addresses showed a big decrease, especially in early December.

Santiment analysts interpreted the downtrend in the number of addresses since October as a bearish development. The following statements were used about its relationship with price:

“Active BTC addresses have not been accompanying the rise in BTC price for over a month. So it can be said that this is a bearish metric. ”

Hundreds of millions of dollars of BTC sent to exchanges

Analysts often interpret the growth of BTC reserves in cryptocurrency exchanges as a bearish development (although not certain). The growth of this reserve; It is thought that an impending sales pressure may be heralding.

In a chart he shared this week, Santiment announced that the amount of BTC sent to the exchanges increased by 0.08%, the biggest increase in the last 5 weeks. “0.08 percent” may sound like a small percentage. However, this small change meant that $ 300 million could be added to the selling pressure in the market.

Ethereum, not just Bitcoin, was in the bearish zone

Bitcoin was not the only cryptocurrency that gave a bearish signal in terms of active addresses. Analysts have warned similarly for Ethereum, the largest altcoin. This warning was for the number of unique addresses active in the ETH network to begin to decrease.

The main concern, according to Santiment analysts, is that this decline has been going on for a considerable time. Just like Bitcoin, the number of active addresses in Ethereum has been decreasing since mid-October.

The amount of ETH in the stock exchanges made a corner to the investor

The total amount of ETH kept in exchanges was giving a very bullish message unlike BTC. According to Santiment data, the ETH reserve in cryptocurrency exchanges has dropped to all-time lows. So much so that analysts announced that this could have a positive effect on the price. But the opposite turned out to be expected.

It is worth noting at this point that Santiment analysts have made an additional warning. Some Ethereum users started using ETH 2.0 addresses after the update on December 1. Especially large investors and whales have adapted to this change, according to Santiment analysts.

This “bullish” indicator may have been an incorrect indicator, since ETH 2.0 wallets are not looked at when calculating the “amount of ETH held in exchanges”.



