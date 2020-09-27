Declaration of war in Azerbaijan! Mobilization was declared

Clashes broke out in the Armenia-Azerbaijan front line after Armenian forces opened fire on Azerbaijani civilian settlements.

Azerbaijan Parliament declared mobilization in the country and took the position of war. The decision covers frontline and risky areas.

In the statement made after the parliamentary meeting, the issue of declaring martial law in the country with the Decree of the President of the Azerbaijan Republic according to the 109th Article, 29th and 111th Articles of the Constitution of the Azerbaijan Republic. After the negotiations, it was decided to implement martial law in some cities and regions of the country ”.



