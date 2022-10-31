Declan Rice admits his love for Old Trafford in allusion to Manchester United transfer

Ten Hag is looking for a midfielder next summer, and Rice meets all the requirements.

The entire Manchester United team withstood the barrage of recent West Ham United pressure to eventually win the competition 1-0.

Marcus Rashford scored his hundredth goal for the club and silenced his critics, who recently pointed out his inability to realize easy moments with clean shots on goal.

The England international was not the only player under pressure in recent weeks as David de Gea’s future was also under scrutiny and the club is reportedly hesitant about extending his contract by one year.

Rice was prevented by DDG

The Spaniard made some amazing saves, the last of which was the best. United’s goal Declan Rice ferociously scored one goal, but United’s No. 1 coped with the task.

Rice will be disappointed that he didn’t save a point for his team, but he should be happy with the performance he showed against Ten Haga’s team.

The ability of the England player to manage the defense and his passing qualities have led to the fact that in recent years United have looked at him quite often, and former coach Ole Gunnar Sulscher was close to using his services.

The 23-year-old is reaching the peak of his abilities and admitted that he loves playing at Old Trafford, given the reputation of this place and the players who have graced the pitch over the years.

“It’s definitely inspiring — it’s Old Trafford,” Rice told Sky Sports while touring the famous stadium.

“You think about the legacy, about the big games that were here, about the best players who played here. You want to come here as a player and stamp your brand and your authority — one to win and two to play well yourself.”

A hint of the transfer of rice drops?

The midfielder’s comments are sure to stir feathers, and speculation will start to grow again in anticipation of a move in the summer of 2023.

United are definitely on the lookout for a midfielder: both recruits Casemiro and Christian Eriksen are now 30 years old. Players like Frankie de Jong and Jude Bellingham have also been linked with the move.

It remains to be seen whether Ten Hag will return to Rice, but the former Chelsea academy star has certainly attracted the attention of the entire league, with manager David Moyes announcing that West Ham will ask for more than £100 million for his star asset.

Rice currently has two years left on his contract, and fans will no doubt be pleased with his revelation. Now it remains to be seen what plans United have up their sleeve.