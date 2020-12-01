These are the games that users of the service can purchase this month. Users who have the PlayStation Plus service can now download the new proposals that will be active during this month and until January 4 on their consoles.

Users of the brand new PlayStation 5 can have two games, one would be Bugsnax, which was already present in the previous month and which is an exception within the mechanics of Plus, since it will be two months in a row. It is an original adventure, an innovative bet that hides more than meets the eye and that has received a 7.5 in our analysis.

The new game available for PS5 users is a new Worms: Worms Rumble, which offers a 32-player arena in real time where you can play in two modes, deathmatch or last worm. All this in a three-dimensional format and with the trademark humor of a historical series that has already been more than 25 years since Team 17 impacted Amiga users with the original launch.

December’s free PS Plus games now available for PS4 and PS5

On the other hand, PS4 users (and therefore also those of PS5 given the backward compatibility) will receive two other games. From Square Enix with the Avalanche seal comes Just Cause 4, the continuation of the wild action sandbox where the laws of physics are our most faithful ally, which on the other hand failed to convince us as much as other deliveries. It comes together with Rocket Arena, a 3 Vs 3 game aimed at lovers of online competition.

As an extra, thanks to Playstation Talents we will receive Melbits World, a nice puzzle-platform created in Spain that received a 71 in Metacritic (75 in Meristation). Ideal for playing with the whole family due to its approach and aesthetics, but without giving up a fair degree of challenge so as not to be tedious for the elderly.

The Playstation Plus Collection

Playstation Plus users with a PS5 continue to have access to this compilation of great PS4 games backward compatible with the new machine.

Days gone

Detroit: Become Human

God of war

Infamous second son

Ratchet and clank

The Last Guardian

The Last of Us Remastered

Until Dawn

Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End

Batman: Arkham Knight

Battlefield 1

Call of Duty: Black Ops III – Zombies Chronicles Edition

Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy

Fallout 4

Final Fantasy XV Royal Edition

Monster Hunter: World

Mortal Kombat X

Person 5

Resident Evil 7: Biohazard



