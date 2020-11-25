December PS Plus features Just Cause 4, Rocket Arena

Today (25), PlayStation’s official Saudi Arabian account revealed the free PS Plus games for December, which brings Rocket Arena, Just Cause 4 and Worms Rumble to service subscribers – all games can be played on PS4 and PS5. As the information has not been made official in other regions, games may change and we will update this news.

Just Cause 4 is the fourth title in the Avalanche franchise that combines open world and a lot of destruction; Rocket Arena is the competitive shooter from EA Games that mixes frantic action with elements of Fortnite; finally, Worms Rumble is the battle royale version of the classic Worms franchise that introduces a different form of multiplayer.

Bearing in mind that PS Plus games may vary in each region and the games revealed by the division of Saudi Arabia are subject to change in the Americas region (Brazil and USA).

So, did you like the list? I expected more? Is there a game you didn’t like? Leave your comment below!



