December Game Pass Features Halo Infinite, One Piece, Stardew Valley And More

Game Pass: With the arrival of the last month of 2021, Microsoft came out with it and announced a killer lineup for the Xbox Game Pass catalog! On consoles, PC and cloud, we have options for all tastes, so go preparing your schedule so you can test everything!

On December 2nd we have the arrival of ANVIL (PC and consoles), Archvale (PC, consoles and cloud), Final Fantasy XIII-2 (PC and consoles), Lawn Mowing Simulator (PC, consoles and cloud), Rubber Bandits (PC, consoles and cloud), Stardew Valley (PC, consoles and cloud) and Warhammer 40,000: Battlesector (PC, consoles and cloud).

Shortly thereafter, on December 7, Space Warlord Organ Trading Simulator (PC, consoles and cloud) takes place, while flagship Halo Infinite (PC, consoles and cloud) lands on December 8th. A day later, on December 9th, we’ll be able to adventure with the Straw Hats at the One Piece Pirate Warriors 4 museum (PC, consoles, cloud). On December 14th we will have Aliens: Fireteam Elite (PC, consoles and cloud) and Among Us (consoles), closing the list.

Be aware that on December 15th, the following games will be out of the catalog: Beholder (consoles and cloud), The Dark Pictures: Man of Medan (PC and consoles), Guacamelee! 2 (PC, consoles and cloud), Wilmot’s Warehouse (PC, consoles and cloud), Unto The End (PC, consoles and cloud) and Yooka-Laylee and the Impossible Lair (PC, consoles and cloud).

What did you think of this month’s selection? Which game do you most want to play? Let us know in the comments below!