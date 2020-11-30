December Free Games on PS Plus, Xbox Gold

We go over all the free games and when they will be available to players subscribed to the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Stadia, and PC services.

Last month of 2020. December will close one of the most complicated and unpredictable years we can remember, marked especially by the arrival in stores of the new Sony and Microsoft consoles, PS5 and Xbox Series X | S, as well as unforgettable video games that are already part of the history of the medium. But here we have come to know the plans of the companies for their loyalty services, so let’s see what awaits us for free in these last stages of the year.

And it is that, as is tradition, it is necessary to know all the free games offered by the subscription services of PS4, Xbox One, Twitch and Google Stadia in December; Another way of referring to the successful PS Plus, Xbox Games With Gold, Prime Gaming, and Stadia Pro, trusted by millions of gamers.

Sony, Microsoft, Amazon and Google have revealed their cards, but who offers better games in December 2020? It is enough to be subscribed to benefit from these incentives; although this time the gifts are not as interesting as in previous months.

Since 2020 began, at MeriStation we have been publishing and updating various articles where we collect the best free video games for PS4, Xbox One, PC and Nintendo Switch and this publication with all the titles currently free or on sale.

PS Plus bets on Just Cause, Worms Rumble and Bugsnax

The first thing that doesn’t change in PS Plus is Bugsnax, the exclusive incentive for PS5 players (the game is also available on PS4, but the PS5 version is free), which can be downloaded and played for free until January 4, 2021 The rest of the free games are Just Cause 4, Rocket Arena and Worms Rumble.

Regarding Worms Rumble, it is a multiplayer bet within the well-known Team17 license, a 32-player arena in real time where we can play deadlock or the last worm standing (like a battle royale). From this December 1 we can download it on PS4 and PS5.

Likewise, PlayStation 4 players (and PS5 thanks to backward compatibility) can get hold of Just Cause 4, the open world game where we had dozens of playable options at our disposal, great verticality and weather changes; and Rocket Arena, the three-on-three multiplayer action game from Electronic Arts and Final Strike Games. After several months available, we can already play it with PS Plus. Finally, the Spanish game Melbits World, developed within the PlayStation Talents label.



