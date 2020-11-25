December 2020 Xbox Live Gold Free Games

Microsoft Confirms Free Games for Xbox Live Gold Subscribers in December; compatible with Xbox Series X | S and One.

Microsoft has revealed the free Xbox Live Gold games for next December 2020. Players subscribed to the company’s loyalty plan, which allows you to play online in the Xbox ecosystem and access titles at no additional cost every month, will get a total of four games, compatible with Xbox One and the new generation of consoles, Xbox Series X | S: The Raven Remastered, Bleed 2, Saints Row: Gat out of Hell and Stacking.

This last month of the year the usual structure will be maintained, with two works from Xbox One and another two from the backward compatible catalog of the already very veteran Xbox 360, which this week celebrated its fifteenth anniversary.

As for The Raven Remastered, it will be available from December 1 to December 31; Bleed 2 will understand your availability dates from December 16 to January 15; Saints Row: Gat out of Hell will do the same from December 1-15; and Stacking will dismiss the year from December 16 to December 31; all from the Xbox Store.

The Raven Remastered – December 1-31

Bleed 2 – from December 16 to January 15

Saints Row: Gat out of Hell – December 1-15

Stacking – from December 16 to 31

It should be noted that there are currently two ways to subscribe to Xbox Live GOLD. The first of these is the standard mode, which allows access to the game online, exclusive discounts and the four monthly titles at no additional cost. On the other hand, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, which includes both Xbox Game Pass for console and subscription for PC, game in the cloud and Xbox Live Gold.

With Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S already available around the world, Microsoft’s plans seem focused on enhancing Game Pass, which is known as the definitive subscription at the moment within the video game sector. The company does not plan a price hike despite its increasing value.



