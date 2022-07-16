Decayed ACNH Wood & Other Items that Villagers Won’t Store in Their Homes

Animal Crossing: New Horizons players have noticed that some items, such as Rotten Wood that can be crafted, never appear in the homes of the villagers. Villagers usually use the items they receive as gifts: they put on clothes that the player hands them and show off pieces of furniture that the players mail in. A representative of the island, especially focused on personalization, may be disappointed by someone who gives a villager an item that, in his opinion, fits well into the aesthetics of their home, expecting to see it in his house the next day, but finding that it never appears. But they don’t need to be too surprised, since the exceptions that the villagers make have a certain pattern.

There have always been restrictions on the impact on the design of the Animal Crossing resident’s home. In this series, it has been impossible to get an animal neighbor to change carpeting or wallpaper since the original GameCube Animal Crossing – to the chagrin of ACNH players who don’t like the simple home interiors that the first three inhabitants of the island get. They never left items in their homes without proper furniture models, such as stationery sets.

However, what makes them dislike furniture like Rotten Wood is the size. Villagers often move to the islands with large pieces of furniture in their homes, but are unlikely to use the same decor if they get it from the players. Although New Horizons allows you to move freely around the map, the placement of objects and other objects in the game is based on tiles. A villager is likely enough to show an item that occupies one or two squares, especially if it is small enough to put it on the table. But decorations such as Rotten Wood take up four tiles each, and other furniture can be up to nine tiles in size. Local preferences based on the number of tiles may also be the reason that villagers never put carpets in their homes, even if the decorator’s ability to place furniture on them means that they are easy to place almost anywhere in the room.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons NPCs Don’t Change the Exterior Decor

As with large items, villagers rarely use wall or ceiling decorations that are not included in the standard version of their homes. Decorations such as suspended ceiling lamps and lanterns appeared last fall with the update of Animal Crossing: New Horizons 2.0, in which there was simply no way for the villagers to take their ceilings into account. Meanwhile, villagers may avoid using wall decorations due to possible difficulties in finding AI ideal locations for such items. Different types of wallpaper have different styles, sizes and placement of elements such as windows and decorative moldings, which means that a wall element that looks natural in one house may look out of place in the same place in another.

It may seem a shame that a resident of the island does not have the opportunity to turn the house of the mummified dog Lucky into a creepy forest of rotten trees or make wolf Wolfgang show a whole triceratops skeleton, as he did in the original Animal Crossing. . But even in a game with a lot of settings, such as Animal Crossing: New Horizons, it’s fair to draw some lines and allow the villagers to retain some control over their spaces.