Debut in PSG: Finally Lionel Messi Will Be A Substitute

Lionel Messi debut will be in Paris Saint Germain from 15.45. Find out all the details. Lionel Messi recently added to the squad, will be a substitute in the match against Reims, as a visitor, for the fourth date of the French soccer league that will mark his debut in Paris Saint Germain.

Rosario star Lionel Messi was confirmed on the substitutes’ bench for the match against Reims, as a visitor, for the fourth date of the French soccer league that will mark his debut in Paris Saint Germain starting at 15.45.

❤️💙 LA PRIMERA CONVOCATORIA DE MESSI ❤️💙 pic.twitter.com/lTJpJikFVU — Paris Saint-Germain (@PSG_espanol) August 29, 2021

Summary of the fourth date

Friday: Nantes 0-Lyon 1.

Saturday: Nice 4-Bordeaux 0 and Marseille 3-Saint Etienne 1.

Sunday: Troyes-Monaco (in progress), Angers-Rennes, Clermont-Metz, Racing Strasbourg-Best (all at 10 ), Lille-Montpellier (12) and Reims-PSG (15.45)

Positions: PSG 9 points: Angers, Clermont, Marseille and Nice 7; Lens, Rennes and O. Lyon 5; Montpellier, Nantes and Lorient 4; Saint Etienne and Stade Reims 3; Metz, Brest, Bordeaux and Lille 2; Troyes, Monaco and Racing de Strasbourg 1.