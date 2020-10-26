Debris may cause ‘orbit explosions’, warn scientists

Earth’s orbit is about to experience an unprecedented escalation in the risk of collisions with space debris, experts say. Holger Krag, leader of the European Space Agency’s (ESA) space safety program, warns that accidents in space can result in “orbit explosions” due to fuel and energy residues left behind.

“The biggest contributor to the current space debris scenario is explosions in orbit, caused by discarded energy – fuel and batteries left in spacecraft and rockets,” said the scientist in a statement. Krag says much has been done to prevent this type of escalation, but the measures have not been effective in reducing the number of events in orbit.

Explosions in Earth’s orbit, in turn, release even more waste in space and make next trips even more difficult, requiring even more from the agencies responsible for tracking space debris. As a result, the chances of new launch collisions are even greater and, when they do, they release even more space debris, resulting in a “ripple effect”.

Another factor that aggravates this condition of space is the opening of space missions to the private market – more specifically, the exponential growth of this modality. Scientists are concerned with the intense movement in space and under possible non-compliance with safety standards to minimize the production of space waste.

Therefore, supervision of these debris is highly important, requiring detailed calculations to predict events in space. An example of this was the Russian satellite and the Chinese rocket in October this year. Both objects were observed and there was a 20% chance of collision, which would generate a massive cloud of debris in orbit, but luckily they crossed each other’s path safely.



