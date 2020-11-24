Debbie Allen flaunts her flexibility on Instagram!

Good news for fans of Debbie Allen aka Catherine Fox in the series Grey’s Anatomy! The star shows his flexibility on the networks to announce the release of his docu on Netflix!

Great news for fans of Debbie Allen aka Catherine Fox in the Grey’s Anatomy series! The star shows his flexibility on the networks to announce the release of his docu on Netflix!

And yes, Debbie Allen isn’t just the strict, big-hearted businesswoman in Grey’s Anatomy! Not only does she participate with Shonda Rhimes in the creation of each episode, but she also has other pro projects alongside!

The latest? His next docu which will be released on Netflix “Dance Dreams”!

This 1 hour 20 minute documentary highlights Debbie Allen’s career! The synopsis? “We follow his group of dance students as they prepare for Allen’s annual ‘Hot Chocolate Nutcracker’ event. ! ”

DANCE DREAMS: DEBBIE ALLEN TELLS US THE RELEASE OF HER DOCUMENTARY ON NETFLIX

Debbie Allen is best known for her role as Dr. Catherine Fox in the series Grey’s Anatomy! But the star doesn’t stop there!

Indeed, Debbie Allen is also a composer and dancer! In fact, in 2001, she opened her own dance school, the Debbie Allen Dance Academy, in Los Angeles!

This Netflix documentary will therefore follow her and show us the dancer Debbie that we do not yet know very well!

And for the occasion, Debbie is delighting her fans with her latest Instagram post! “Your legacy is every life you have touched. “- Maya Angelou” she quotes us then.

To your agendas! Debbie also tells us the release date of her docu! “We are 3 days away from #DanceDreams and I can’t wait for you to experience the holy water, determination and MAGIC that made this production happen. ✨ 11.27.20 on @Netflix ✨ »



