Deathstroke Returns to Justice League’s Snyder Cut

New additions to the project of director Zack Snyder and his Justice League continue to be announced, this time, with a villain that we already saw in the film.

The villain Deathstroke played by actor Joe Manganiello and that we already saw in a post-credit scene of the Justice League released in theaters, will return for the Snyder Cut of the same film by its original director, Zack Snyder. And it is that a few days ago some photos of the actor himself were published at the Verizon 5G League of Legends: Wild Rift Invitational event on Twitch with a look very similar to the one he wore when he played the famous DC character, something that triggered the alarms among the fans, since just in these weeks the additional photography for the new version of the film is being shot. Shortly after, the Collider medium confirmed that Manganiello, indeed, is shooting a series of additional scenes for Zack Snyder’s Justice League.

Premiere on HBO Max in 2021

And is that Joe Manganiello already played Deathstroke in Justice League, although with the departure of Zack Snyder and the subsequent editing by Joss Whedon, his character was relegated to a few seconds as part of one of the post-credit scenes, thus discarding the rest of footage that the actor apparently shot. Now, with Zack Snyder back behind the scenes, Manganiello will star in more minutes of the Justice League remake, including shooting additional photography alongside other cast members such as Ben Affleck and Ray Fisher, in their roles as Batman and Cyborg, respectively. .

Actor Jared Leto’s return as Joker in Zack Snyder’s Justice League was recently confirmed after his controversial portrayal of such an iconic DC villain in Suicide Squad. This new version of Justice League by its original director will premiere exclusively on HBO Max sometime in 2021 in a mini-series format of four chapters of one hour each.



