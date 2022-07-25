Deathstroke in Batman: Arkham Origins Doesn’t Deserve to Be Hated

Deathstroke, a playable character in Batman: Arkham Origins, was considered one of the most frustrating aspects of the game, despite being a popular character overall. It was expected that Defstroke, as the best killer of the DC universe, would have a unique fighting style and a set of tools; however, his design turned out to be a mixture of movements and abilities of pre-existing characters, as a result of which Deathstroke felt boring and unoriginal. Despite this similarity to other characters, Deathstroke’s design in Arkham Origins actually does a subtle but fantastic job of conveying aspects of his knowledge.

Unfortunately, it can be argued that WB Games Montréal has done too fine a job, since it is difficult at first glance to see something special in Deathstroke in Batman: Arkham Origins. His design is largely copied from Robin, both characters use the bo staff and the same fighting style, except for a few specific techniques. Detstroke also shares Robin’s “Detective Mode”, called “Tactical Vision”, painted green rather than blue. The only aspects of their fighting styles that differ are the capture of Detstroke, who is modeled after Batman, and the lack of a cape, requiring him to move around like Nightwing and Catwoman.

While there’s no denying that Deathstroke plays almost the same way as Robin, their similarities in Arkhan Origins actually have a lot to do with Deathstroke’s lore. Both inside and outside of Batman: The Story and Chronology of Arkham, Defstroke acts as an antagonist, and sometimes as an accomplice of Nightwing and other Robins to a greater extent than with Batman. Consequently, his design, reflecting Robin’s design, makes much more sense. In addition to this, Detstroke has features in his set that are unique to him and his story as a killer in the DC universe.

Batman: Arkham Origins — Why does Deathstroke look like Robin?

Detstroke has a long history with Robin both in the comics and in the Batman: Arkham games. His hostility to the Caped Crusader’s assistant began with Dick Grayson, who was once hired by Defstroke to teach his daughter Rose undercover. During training, Dick steered Rose to the Heroes’ side before Deathstroke eventually found out about it, causing a long-standing grudge on Deathstroke’s side. This resentment led to his participation in the Battle for Metropolis, during which he was stopped not only by Nightwing, but also by Batman and Tim Drake, who is the version of Robin in the Batman: Arkham series. The feud between Detstroke and the Robins continued to develop to the point that Detstroke eventually gained control of Damian Wayne’s mind to follow Dick Grayson when he became Batman. Detstroke’s design in Arkham Origins seems more distinctive after he found out that he was imitating Robin in the comics by controlling his mind. The similar fighting styles of Detstroke and Robin reflect the long history of Slade, who not only fought with his partner, but also lived in his body.

In addition, Detstroke has some special techniques and abilities that relate to his origin story. Before becoming a Detstroke, Slade Wilson served in the U.S. Army and volunteered to participate in an experiment during which he was genetically enhanced to become a super soldier. Thus, he received abnormal strength, healing factor, superior intelligence and many other abilities. Arkham Origins manages to incorporate these strengths into Deathstroke’s design. For example, he is the only character in the Batman: Arkham games who can break through the glass part of the riot shield and knock opponents down in the process due to his super strength, and he can also tear doors and air ducts with one click. . In addition to this, Detstroke is the only character who immediately begins to heal after receiving damage due to his special healing attribute. If you look at these details, Deathstroke from Batman: Arkham Origins is a more unique and special character than he seems at first glance, which makes him a more interesting character to play.