Death’s Gambit: Afterlife Hits Switch And PC At The End Of The Month

Death’s Gambit: After some time of waiting, those who were waiting for the release of Death’s Gambit: Afterlife can finally mark a date in their calendars: September 30th, when the game arrives on PC and Switch.

Added to the announcement of the release date, it was also mentioned that the Nintendo console will have a Definitive Edition in 2022 bringing the game, a poster, a map and some stickers. While the conventional version will cost US$19.99 (no additional fees or taxes, approximately R$105), the more robust package will cost US$39.99 (approximately R$210).

A new trailer was also made available showing a little more of the game, which you can check below:

Finally, those who own the original title on their computer will receive a free upgrade to the new edition, and the PlayStation 4 game will arrive sometime in late 2021.