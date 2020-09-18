Deathloop will be exclusive to PS5 on console for a year

Bethesda confirms that the PS5 console exclusivity period will last twelve months from the launch of Deathloop. It will arrive during Q2 2021.

Bethesda confirms Deathloop console exclusivity period. Arkane’s new job won’t see the light of day on a console other than PS5 during its first twelve months on the market. The PC version is not affected by this decision: it will arrive at the same time as the version for the new generation of PlayStation.

During the same official blog post, they again insist on the performance goal they are aiming for: yes, Deathloop will run in 4K resolution at a rate of 60 frames per second on PS5. We knew the data after the presentation of the console last June, which again confirms the information.

Change of plans

Although its launch was scheduled to accompany the arrival of PS5 on November 19 in our borders, the studio made the difficult decision to delay it until some point in Q2 2021, that is, between the months of April, May and June of the next year.

The reasons to which they alluded have much in common with the trend that we have lived this year. The coronavirus crisis has slowed down developments when working from home. “The health and safety of everyone at Arkane Lyon remains our top priority. As we adapted to work from home, we found that it is taking longer than usual to offer this new experience with the level of quality and polish that defines both an Arkane game and a true next-generation game, ”they explained.



