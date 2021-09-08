Deathloop system requirements revealed

Deathloop system requirements have been revealed. The gaming experience that the minimum system requirements give you is a bit annoying.

The system requirements of Deathloop, which has been silent for a long time, have been announced. Developed by Arkane Studios and published by Bethesda, Deathloop focuses on a battle between two players against both NPCs and themselves on a map.

The parties are trying to finish the game by completing the given tasks without any problems. Some of the mechanics we are familiar with from Dishonered are included in Deathloop, and character abilities take you to your mission in a shorter time.

Deathloop wants minimum NVIDIA GTX 1060 and AMD Radeon RX 580 graphics cards

The minimum graphics cards Deathloop wants will offer you 1080p resolution and 30fps at low settings. While these cards, which are still used today, are enough to run many games without any problems, the features that Deathloop gives to cards at this level are surprising.

Announced Deathloop System Requirements:

Minimum System Requirements – Low Settings/1080p/30fps

Operating System: 64-bit Windows 10, version 1909 or higher

Processor: Intel Core i5-8400 @ 2.80GHz or AMD Ryzen 5 1600

Memory: 12GB

Video Card: Nvidia GTX 1060 (6GB) or AMD Radeon RX 580 (8GB)

DirectX: Version 12

Storage: 30GB

Recommended System Requirements – High Settings/1080p/60fps

Operating System: 64-bit Windows 10, version 1909 or higher

Processor: Intel Core i7-9700K @ 3.60GHz or AMD Ryzen 7 2700X

Memory: 16GB

Video Card: Nvidia RTX 2060 (6GB) or AMD Radeon RX 5700 (8GB)

DirectX: Version 12

Storage: 30 GB (SSD recommended)

Ultra System Requirements – Ultra Settings/4K/60fps

Operating System: 64-bit Windows 10, version 1909 or higher

Processor: Intel Core i9-10900K @ 3.70GHz or AMD Ryzen 7 3800XT

Memory: 16GB

Video Card: Nvidia RTX 3080 (10GB) or AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT (16GB)

DirectX: Version 12

Storage: 30 GB (SSD recommended)

Deathloop will launch for PC and PlayStation 5 on September 14. The game will be exclusive to PS5 for 1 year, after which it will come to Xbox Series X.