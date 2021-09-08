Deathloop Reveals Its Minimum and Recommended Requirements on PC

Deathloop: Arkane and Bethesda share the requirements that your computer must have to be able to move Deathloop according to the resolution objective you want.Deathloop is just days away from hitting the market. Arkane Lyon’s new work, available on September 14 on PS5 and PC, confirms the hardware you need on your computer to play.

From Bethesda they point out three different scales depending on what resolution goal and framerate you want to aim for. Deathloop aims high as far as memory is concerned: you must have at least 12 GB of RAM to be able to run it … and in minimal conditions. By clicking on this link you can check all the graphic settings that it will include at launch.

Minimum requirements

1080p at 30 fps with settings on low.

Operating System – Windows 10 64 bit version 1909 or higher

Processor – Intel Core i5-8400 2.80 Ghz or AMD Ryzen 5 1600

Memory – 12 GB

Graphics card – Nvidia GTX 1060 (6GB) or AMD Radeon RX 580 (8GB)

DirectX – Version 12

Free hard disk space: 30 GB (HDD)

Recommended Requirements

1080p at 60 fps with settings high.

Operating System – Windows 10 64 bit version 1909 or higher

Processor – Intel Core i7-9700 3.60 Ghz or AMD Ryzen 7 2700X

Memory – 16 GB

Graphics card – Nvidia GTX 2060 (6GB) or AMD Radeon RX 5700 (8GB)

DirectX – Version 12

Free hard disk space: 30 GB (SDD)

4K requirements

4K at 60 fps with settings in ultra.

Operating System – Windows 10 64 bit version 1909 or higher

Processor – Intel Core i9-10900K at 3.70 Ghz or AMD Ryzen 7 3800XT

Memory – 16 GB

Graphics card – Nvidia GTX 3080 (10GB) or AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT (16GB)

DirectX – Version 12

Free hard disk space: 30 GB (SDD)