Deathloop Receives Its First Major Update on PS5 and PC

Deathloop: Arkane Studios’ work refines the playable approach and improves the behavior of non-controllable characters. It’s been a few weeks since Deathloop’s release on PlayStation 5 and PC. The studio has been working on a new patch that has finally crystallized, so it is now available for download on both platforms. In addition to improving the behavior of the NPCs, the PS5 version adds a calibration screen for the HDR, while the computer incorporates support for Nvidia DLSS technology and the DualSense controller. The additions also include the possibility of modifying the quality of the fog and other new features, which we detail below.

All patch changes

PS5 version

An HDR calibration screen has been added to the user interface options.

Performance and stability have been improved when ray tracing is on.

The route selection system and NPC reactions to players have been improved.

An indicator has been added that will appear at the top right of the screen when the connection quality is low (looks like a speedometer with an exclamation point).

PS5 help systems and activity content have been improved.

The vibration of the DualSense controller has been improved.

The sound mix quality has been improved.

The behavior of laser mines, turrets and fireworks has been improved for both Colt and Julianna players.

Fixed an issue with unlocking “Oops!” Trophies. and “Cover yourself, go.”

Fixed an issue that could cause all progress made with Colt to reset even if the player chose to select “No” on the confirmation screen.

Fixed an issue that resulted in crashes when players unlocked a milestone using mayhem while playing as Julianna.

Aleksis Dorsey’s reactions have been modified to make him easier to identify among the party guests.

Fixed an issue that was causing errors during kills when playing as Julianna.

Julianna’s actions will no longer unlock trophies for Colt.

When playing as Julianna, Colt-only radio conversations will no longer be heard.

Fixed a consistency issue with crouching (commands will no longer be ignored at times).

PC version

Fixed an issue that caused errors with the refresh rate and jerks in camera movement.

Nvidia DLSS support has been added.

Support for Sony DualSense controller sound has been added.

An indicator has been added that will appear at the top right of the screen when the connection quality is low (looks like a speedometer with an exclamation point).

Performance and stability have been improved, especially when ray tracing is on.

The route selection system and NPC reactions to players have been improved.

The sound mix quality has been improved.

Laser mines, turrets, and fireworks have been improved for both Colt and Julianna players.

Fixed an issue with the mouse wheel. Using the wheel to switch weapons will now work properly and will not cause weapons to drop.

Fixed an issue with unlocking “Oops!” and “Cover yourself, go.”

Fixed an issue that could cause all progress made with Colt to reset even if the player chose to select “No” on the confirmation screen.

Fixed an issue that resulted in crashes when players unlocked a milestone using mayhem while playing as Julianna.

Aleksis Dorsey’s reactions have been modified to make him easier to identify among the party guests.

Fixed an issue that was causing errors during kills when playing as Julianna.

Julianna’s actions will no longer unlock achievements for Colt.

When playing as Julianna, Colt-only radio conversations will no longer be heard.

Fixed a consistency issue with crouching (commands will no longer be ignored at times).

Deathloop is a temporary exclusive for PlayStation 5 on console. When the one-year period is up, it can be released on other systems, such as Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S.