Deathloop gets new trailer and release date for PC

After listing on the New Zealand PS Store, Bethesda finally confirmed the release date for Deathloop, which will be May 21, 2021 for PC and PS5. The game had been delayed in August due to problems with the Coronavirus pandemic.

Both Ghostwire: Toyko and Deathloop are owned by Bethesda, a publisher recently acquired by Microsoft. However, both titles will have one-year temporary exclusivity on PS5. Check out the new trailer with the release date:

Anyone who pre-orders the basic version of the game will receive a special machete and an extra look for Colt.

The pre-sale of the Deluxe version of Deathloop will feature several weapons and special looks for Julianna and Colt.

It has previously been confirmed that DualSense, the PS5 controller, promises to further enhance the player experience in Deathloop, making the most of the peculiarities of haptic feedback and adaptive dynamic triggers that lock when any game weapon sticks.

Deathloop will be released on May 21, 2021 for PC and PS5. The game will have temporary exclusivity on the new Sony console, which arrives in Brazil on November 19, with reduced values ​​already applied.

