Deathloop Details Its Pre-Order Bonuses in a New Trailer

Deathloop: Bethesda reviews all the extras that users who pre-order the different editions of the Arkane game will receive. Available September 14. Deathloop, the stealth action title developed by Arkane Studios (Prey, Dishonored…) will land on September 14 on PS5 and PC. To celebrate that its arrival is just around the corner, Bethesda has shared a new trailer in which we can know all the additional content that users who bet on reserving the title will receive, both in its basic edition and in the Deluxe. Next, we go over all the booking bonuses.

Normal edit

Unique weapon: “Royal Protector” machete (PS5 only)

Character Design: Colt “Rider of the Storm”

An ingenuity (upgrade to equip the character)

Deluxe Edition

Unique Weapon: Transtar Trencher (PS5 Only)

Unique weapon: Court “Down with the rich”

Unique weapon: 44 karat bombard

Character Design: Colt “I sneaked into your party”

Character Design: Julianna “Sharp Shooter”

Two wits (upgrades to equip the character)

Selections from the original soundtrack

Deathloop: what’s new from Arkane Studios

Arkane Studios’ new bet breaks with everything established to date by the French studio. On this occasion, Deathloop proposes us to solve the puzzle of a mysterious murder on the island of Blackreef. The scenario, divided into four different districts, can be explored in different time slots and the constant loop of life and death forces us to learn from our mistakes. Each game serves to gain insight into the case, advance our skills, and prepare to come back with more possibilities the next time.

As is usual in the titles of the study, we will have many possibilities when it comes to addressing each situation: from infiltrating a party without alerting the enemy, to sowing chaos on the island using all kinds of weapons and skills. In MeriStation we have already seen it; You can know how everything works in the following link.

Deathloop will be available on September 14 on PS5 and PC.