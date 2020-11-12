Deathloop confirms its official release date on PS5

Bethesda announces the final release date of its frenetic shooter after its recent leak and unveils the contents of its Deluxe edition.

Deathloop, the frenzied new shooter from Bethesda and Arkane Studios for PS5 and PC, already has a final release date. Thus, the title will arrive on May 21, 2021 on both platforms, a date that – we remember – was filtered yesterday through the PS Store in New Zealand. This has been communicated by Bethesda, also sharing a new trailer that you can see heading this news along with the different editions in which Deathloop will hit the market.

Pre-order now available on PS Store and Bethesda.net

Taking advantage of the announcement, Bethesda has also opened reservations for the title on both PS Store and Bethesda.net, while on Steam they will be enabled soon. On the editions, two have been confirmed: standard and Deluxe. Pre-ordering either edition will earn you various extras such as the Royal Protector Machete, another PS5 exclusive weapon, the Colt Storm Rider Skin, and a Device (upgrade to equip). Let’s see what content the Deluxe version of Deathloop will offer:

Unique Weapon: Transtar Trencher (PS5 Exclusive)

Unique Weapon: Court Down the Rich

Unique weapon: Fourpounder .44 carats

Character Design: Colt I sneaked into your party

Character Design: Julianna Sharp Shooter

Selections from the original soundtrack

Two mills (upgrades to equip)

“Colt, our hero, is trapped in a time loop on Blackreef Island that forces him to relive the same day over and over again. Armed with extraordinary abilities and devastating weapons, Colt will have to employ every tool at his disposal to break the loop and escape the confines of the island. To do this, he will have to finish with eight key objectives scattered throughout the island before the day ends and the loop restarts ”, we can read in his official description.

“And in the meantime, he must slip away from his rival, Julianna, whose sole mission is to protect the loop at all costs. But if you want to unleash your inner evil, you can also step into the role of the assassin and infiltrate another player’s game. Learn with each cycle, try new routes, gather information and obtain more weapons and abilities. Whatever it takes to break the loop ”.



