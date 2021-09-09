Deathloop: Bethesda Reveals PC Requirements

Deathloop: After a long wait and a plethora of teasers, trailers and gameplays, we can finally get our hands on Deathloop. That is, if we have a PS5 or a powerful PC, as the recommended specs for the game are relatively high.

But before that, another very important piece of information: the official game preload and unlock times — that is, when we can actually start Deathloop.

On PS5, pre-loading begins 48 hours before the game unlocks in your region — which will happen at midnight on September 14th, depending on your time zone. For PC, preload starts at all locations at the same time: September 12th at 2:00 pm (Eastern Time). The game will be unlocked for PC at 01:01 am on September 14, here in Brazil.

In other words: just like the New Year, the Australians will be the first.

Deathloop requirements for PC

Now let’s get down to the game’s requirements, for those who are going to play it on PC: you need 30GB of space on your SSD, 12GB of RAM and a video card with at least 6GB. Check out the full list of specifications released today by Bethesda.

Deathloop requirements for Ultra 4K: 60 FPS with Ultra settings

System: Windows 10 64 bit 1909 or higher up to date

Processor: Intel Core i9-10900K at 3.70GHz or AMD Ryzen 7 3800XT

RAM memory: 16 GB

Graphics Card: Nvidia RTX 3080 (10GB) or AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT (16GB)

DirectX: Version 12

Storage: 30 GB free (SSD)

Recommended requirements for 1080p and 60 FPS with high settings

System: Windows 10 64 bit 1909 or higher up to date

Processor: Intel Core i7-9700K at 3.60GHz or AMD Ryzen 7 2700X

RAM memory: 16 GB

Graphics Card: Nvidia RTX 2060 (6GB) or AMD Radeon RX 5700 (8GB)

DirectX: Version 12

Storage: 30 GB free (SSD)

Minimum requirements for Deathloop at 1080p and 30 FPS

System: Windows 10 64 bit 1909 or higher up to date

Processor: Intel Core i5-8400 at 2.80GHz or AMD Ryzen 5 1600

RAM memory: 12 GB

Graphics Card: Nvidia GTX 1060 (6GB) or AMD Radeon RX 580 (8GB)

DirectX: Version 12

Storage: 30 GB free (SSD)

Deathloop settings on PC

Default settings are:

65 to 110 degree field of view

Ultrawide Imaging Support

AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution Support

In addition, it will be possible to configure:

texture details

template details

shadow details

water details

Land Details

Sticker Details

Environmental occlusion (lighting)

sun shadows

Anti-aliasing post-processing

TWAA sharpness

Sharpening post-processing

camera motion blur

Bloom of light (yes/no)

Depth of field (yes/no)

Lens flare (yes/no)

Light beams (yes/no)

Camera swing while walking (0 to 100)

Finally, it will be possible to mix the languages ​​between narration and text (with narration in English, but the rest of the game in Portuguese, for example), size of subtitles and if they will appear for you. Did you like the news? Deathloop will finally arrive!