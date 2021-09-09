Deathloop: Bethesda Reveals PC Requirements

Deathloop: After a long wait and a plethora of teasers, trailers and gameplays, we can finally get our hands on Deathloop. That is, if we have a PS5 or a powerful PC, as the recommended specs for the game are relatively high.
But before that, another very important piece of information: the official game preload and unlock times — that is, when we can actually start Deathloop.
On PS5, pre-loading begins 48 hours before the game unlocks in your region — which will happen at midnight on September 14th, depending on your time zone. For PC, preload starts at all locations at the same time: September 12th at 2:00 pm (Eastern Time). The game will be unlocked for PC at 01:01 am on September 14, here in Brazil.
In other words: just like the New Year, the Australians will be the first.
Also read: We broke the first Deathloop cycle in the hands-off of the game
Deathloop requirements for PC
Now let’s get down to the game’s requirements, for those who are going to play it on PC: you need 30GB of space on your SSD, 12GB of RAM and a video card with at least 6GB. Check out the full list of specifications released today by Bethesda.
Deathloop requirements for Ultra 4K: 60 FPS with Ultra settings
System: Windows 10 64 bit 1909 or higher up to date
Processor: Intel Core i9-10900K at 3.70GHz or AMD Ryzen 7 3800XT
RAM memory: 16 GB
Graphics Card: Nvidia RTX 3080 (10GB) or AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT (16GB)
DirectX: Version 12
Storage: 30 GB free (SSD)
Recommended requirements for 1080p and 60 FPS with high settings
System: Windows 10 64 bit 1909 or higher up to date
Processor: Intel Core i7-9700K at 3.60GHz or AMD Ryzen 7 2700X
RAM memory: 16 GB
Graphics Card: Nvidia RTX 2060 (6GB) or AMD Radeon RX 5700 (8GB)
DirectX: Version 12
Storage: 30 GB free (SSD)
Minimum requirements for Deathloop at 1080p and 30 FPS
System: Windows 10 64 bit 1909 or higher up to date
Processor: Intel Core i5-8400 at 2.80GHz or AMD Ryzen 5 1600
RAM memory: 12 GB
Graphics Card: Nvidia GTX 1060 (6GB) or AMD Radeon RX 580 (8GB)
DirectX: Version 12
Storage: 30 GB free (SSD)
Deathloop settings on PC
Default settings are:
65 to 110 degree field of view
Ultrawide Imaging Support
AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution Support
In addition, it will be possible to configure:
texture details
template details
shadow details
water details
Land Details
Sticker Details
Environmental occlusion (lighting)
sun shadows
Anti-aliasing post-processing
TWAA sharpness
Sharpening post-processing
camera motion blur
Bloom of light (yes/no)
Depth of field (yes/no)
Lens flare (yes/no)
Light beams (yes/no)
Camera swing while walking (0 to 100)
Finally, it will be possible to mix the languages between narration and text (with narration in English, but the rest of the game in Portuguese, for example), size of subtitles and if they will appear for you. Did you like the news? Deathloop will finally arrive!