The frontmen of six successful deathcore bands, including Lorna Shore, Infant Annihilator and Fit For An Autopsy, teamed up to form a “boy band” called The Big Six, and their first release was a cover of Mariah Carey’s classic song “All I Want for Christmas Is You”.

The band announced their existence just last week by posting on Instagram what turned out to be the cover of their (as yet untitled) debut EP. A movie poster-style montage with six vocalists in the middle of the performance, the image confirms the composition of the Big Six: Will Ramos from Lorna Shore, Tyler Shelton from Traitors, Chris “Fronz” Fronzak from Attila, Joe Badolato from Fit For An Autopsy. , Taylor Barber from Left To Suffer and Dickie Allen from Infant Annihilator.

A later post described them as “the newest heavy metal boy band supergroup of all ages,” and the ad line read: “Six titans of metal join forces to introduce you to the “Big Six”. Monoliths of metal with six separate sounds and styles that, when combined, create a sound signature unlike any other.”

The band’s cover of “All I Want For Christmas Is You” appeared on Christmas Eve (December 24), and yesterday (December 26) it was followed by a teaser of the aforementioned EP. To the piercing instrumental of Aaron Smith, vocalists in tandem shout: “We are a monolith / We are the Big Six… the Big Six!” Not much is known about the record, but the title card ends the teaser with the promise of something that will be released in 2023.

Take a look at their cover of “All I Want For Christmas Is You” and the teaser of their upcoming EP below:

The “Big Six” was formed during a busy year for many of its participants. Fit For An Autopsy shared their sixth album “Oh What The Future Holds” back in January, while Lorna Shore released her album “Pain Remains” in October, and Left To Suffer released their latest EP “And Dying Forever” in July.

Meanwhile, Traitors continued to work actively throughout the year, releasing two separate singles — “Enemy” and “Nu World Order”, as well as a joint Scumfuck “Tag Team Champions”. As for Attila, the band continued the release of last year’s album “Closure”.

In Mariah Carey’s world, the co-writer and co-producer of the singer “All I Want For Christmas Is You” Walter Afanasieff disputed her story about when she wrote the track. Carey previously claimed that as a child she wrote holiday classics “on [her] little Casio keyboard,” but Afanasyev quipped that the star “doesn’t understand music,” let alone “playing the keyboard or piano.”