Death to 2020: documentary from the Black Mirror team

Charlie Brooker and Annabel Jones, the creative duo of Netflix’s popular productions Black Mirror, are preparing to appear before Netflix subscribers with a documentary this time. However, this documentary will not explain how technology is disrupting people’s lives. The documentary titled Death to 2020 (Death to 2020) will tell the horror of the year we are about to leave behind, accompanied by parodies. The documentary will meet with Netflix subscribers on December 27th.

In the summary of Death to 2020, it is stated that the documentary will tell the “horror of 2020”. In the documentary, real news footage is combined with fictional characters’ possibly sharp comments.

A lot of familiar faces stand out in the trailer for Death to 2020. Among those who appeared in the documentary are names such as Samuel L. Jackson, Hugh Grant, Lisa Kudrow, Kumail Nanjiani, Tracey Ullman, Leslie Jones, Cristin Milioti and Joe Keery.

Death to 2020 looks more like Wipe, which also bears Brooker’s signature, rather than Black Mirror. However, the scene appearing in the trailer and referring to Quibi shows that Brooker and Jones cannot remain indifferent to what is happening in the tech world.



