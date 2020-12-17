Death Stranding Starts Collaboration with Cyberpunk 2077

The post-apocalyptic world of Kojima’s game merges with CD Projekt RED’s dystopia with themed items. Kojima Productions and CD Projekt RED join forces in a new collaboration.

Death Stranding receives thematic objects related to Cyberpunk 2077, the new work of the Polish studio. This has been announced by both parties on social networks, where they have also pointed out that the game directed by Hideo Kojima has a 50% discount on Steam and Epic Games Store. The respective tweets have been accompanied by a small trailer, which you can see below these lines.

The truth is that both games share the vision of a futuristic world doomed to disaster. However, these are two proposals with very different approaches. It is not the only collaboration that Kojima Productions has made with other companies. At its launch on PC, the game teamed up with Valve to crossover Half-Life: Alyx.

Kojima Productions turns 5

The Japanese developer has just celebrated its fifth anniversary. To celebrate they have not presented a new video game; Nor is the highly anticipated version optimized for PS5, which in any case has not been officially announced. They have given away a wallpaper and added new items in the studio store. In addition, Yoji Shinkawa, Art Manager for Death Stranding (and all Metal Gear Solid) has been interviewed to delve into the story of Ludens, Kojima Productions’ mascot.

CD Projekt RED, for its part, is struggling with its own problems. The launch of Cyberpunk 2077 has not been the desired one, to the point that they have opened the possibility of returning the product to all people dissatisfied with the PS4 and Xbox One version. Of course, even with this measure they have faced vicissitudes, since the refund policy of the PlayStation Store does not match this decision.

Death Stranding is available on PS4 and PC, while Cyberpunk 2077 can be purchased on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, PC, and Google Stadia. Over the next few months, new patches will be released to improve the product on all platforms.



