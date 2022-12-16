Death Stranding Is Coming to The Big Screens

In short: Kojima Productions will have something to do in the coming years. In addition to the recently announced Death Stranding sequel, we now know that the studio is working on a film adaptation of the popular game.

According to Deadline, the film will be co-developed by Kojima Productions and Hammerstone Studios, which is perhaps best known for the 2020 film Bill and Ted Face the Music. The plot is still being kept secret, and we don’t know who will write and direct it, but according to the publication, it will introduce new elements and characters in the Death Stranding universe.

Hammerstone Studios founder Alex Lebovici told Deadline that unlike other big-budget video game adaptations, this will be something much more intimate and down-to-earth. He added that the goal is to redefine what a video game adaptation can be like when you have artistic and creative freedom.

“This film will be an authentic work of Hideo Kojima,” Lebovici said. Kojima seems to agree, telling Deadline that the project is a turning point for the franchise.

It might be premature to call Death Stranding a franchise with a single outdated game, but it’s obvious that Kojima has big plans for IP. Last week, the gaming icon announced the sequel to the 2019 hit at The Game Awards. In the new recording, Norman Reedus will once again play the role of Sam Porter Bridges, although we do not yet know if he will act as the main character again.

Movies based on video games were once viewed by some as a death wish, but they’ve gotten better in recent years. Both Sonic the Hedgehog movies were decent, and the upcoming Mario Bros animated movie looks pretty slick. The same cannot be said about earlier games such as Super Mario Bros. Double Dragon, Street Fighter and Alone in the Dark. Others, including “Resident Evil”, “Mortal Kombat” and “Tomb Raider”, had good box office receipts and became a kind of cult, but failed to win the sympathy of critics.