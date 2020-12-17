Death Stranding gets Cyberpunk 2077 themed patch

Kojima Productions announced on Thursday (17) that Death Stranding will receive a patch with new gameplay features, missions and items inspired by Cyberpunk 2077. The news can only be downloaded in the PC version of the game.

According to a video released by IGN of the United States, Sam Bridges, the protagonist of the post-apocalyptic game directed by Hideo Kojima, will have new technological powers and will be able to disable sensors, short-circuit enemies and vehicles, for example.

Sam will also gain an iron arm that will give him more strength. This will be a tribute to Johnny Silverhand, one of the characters in the history of Cyberpunk. See, below, the video with the news in the gameplay.

In addition, the merger between these two universes has generated other results. Among them, a stylized vehicle with the game theme launched by CD Projekt Red (which, in turn, is inspired by the animated feature Akira), new holograms and cosmetic items such as Johnny Silverhand’s sunglasses.

It is unclear, for now, whether the patch will arrive on PlayStation 4. Kojima Productions also took the opportunity to announce that the game has a 50% discount on Steam and Epic Games Store.

Are you looking forward to playing this mix of genres? Talk about what you thought of this news in the comments below!



