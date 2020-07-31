Death Stranding for PC shows the world with a new trailer

505 Games shares a new preview of the computer version of the title of Hideo Kojima, now available through Steam and Epic Games Store

505 Games has shared a new video of Death Stranding through its YouTube channel where they show in 4K resolution what the title is like in ultra-panoramic format, one of the novelties of this version for compatible with respect to the version previously published on PlayStation 4.

The Decima Engine in all its glory, we can summarize the video. To play Death Stranding in this format with greater visual width without black bands above and below, you need an ultra-wide (ultra-wide) television or monitor, an upward trend in the video game sector, especially on PC, than with the work of Hideo Kojima shows once again how this visual coverage can be used to stand out precisely on the artistic level.

Kojima Productions conceived the game to play 60 FOS

Kojima Productions recently recognized in a meeting with MeriStation that the game was designed from day one to play at 60 FPS, something that is not possible on PS4 and that remains to be seen if it will be a reality through an eventual improvement with the backward compatibility of PS5. . “Decima Engine was an engine that was designed to optimize every aspect of the PS4 hardware. Bringing it to PC and making sure it reached the level we wanted on the equipment spectrum out there was really a challenge, ”they assume. “The game was originally designed to be played at 60 frames per second. Now on PC, with the appropriate equipment, you can play that framerate or even more, “said Akio Sakamoto, Tech Lead at the company.

Death Stranding is now available for PS4 and PC (Steam and Epic Games Store). On a computer, it has technical advantages such as those shown here, which highlights that possibility of playing in ultra-wide mode and enjoying much superior technical performance. You can read our analysis of the PC version through this link.



