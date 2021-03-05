Death Stranding: Extended Edition to be announced soon

If information that is running on the network turns out to be confirmed at some point, owners of PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 may have the chance to check out a revised and improved version of Death Stranding in the near future.

According to a user of the ResetEra forum known as Navtra, Kojima Productions and Sony may announce Death Stranding: Extended Edition very soon – and apparently bringing news.

“Even though there is an upgrade [for those who own the game on PlayStation 4 and purchased a PlayStation 5] I think it will be paid for because it contains new content involving the story in that version,” commented Navtra.

It is worth remembering that, so far, nothing has been said officially about the release of an expanded version of Death Stranding. Therefore, we should treat this fact only as a rumor.