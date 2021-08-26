Death Stranding Director’s Cut Wins Video Over 8 Minutes

Death Stranding Director’s Cut: Sony released, this Wednesday (25), during Gamescom 2021, an extended trailer for Death Stranding Director’s Cut. The video shows new features that will be in the game, including the catapult that will launch items.

Check out the video below.

A robotic assistant that will lead protagonist Sam Bridges was also shown. Also, in the new images it was possible to see which new facilities, weapons and items will be present in the title.

The game version will also have a competitive mode to compete globally with rankings and even new songs, such as Alone, from the band Biting Elbows.

Death Stranding Director’s Cut will be released on September 24, 2021 for PS5.