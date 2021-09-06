Death Stranding Director’s Cut: Where To Watch The Final Trailer

Death Stranding Director’s Cut: The new and final trailer for Hideo Kojima’s Death Stranding Director’s Cut will be released next week on September 8th. The video will be available the day before Sony’s PlayStation Showcase event.

It’s still possible that the game will be one of the highlights of the PlayStation online conference, which will take place on Thursday, September 9, at 5pm. It is expected that during the event Sony will bring information not only about games that will come out in 2021, but also about titles scheduled for release in the coming years.

Anyway, the final trailer for the director’s version of Death Stranding arrives a day before PlayStation Showcase. While the video is not released, watch the preview trailer for the new edition of the game below:

Where to watch the final trailer for Death Stranding Director’s Cut

Kojima Productions confirmed the arrival of the latest trailer in a Twitter post. “Wednesday, September 8th, watch Death Stranding Director’s Cut final trailer,” reads the post, indicating that the video will be available on the studio’s official YouTube channel.

In addition to Director’s Cut, which arrives Sept. 24 for the PS5, a sequel to the game could be on the way. On Aug. 30, Norman Reedus said in an interview that “a second Death Stranding” would be “in negotiations now”.

As the director’s version has been announced for quite some time, it is very likely that the actor, who plays protagonist Sam Porter Bridges, is referring to a sequel to the first game.