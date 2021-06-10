Death Stranding Director’s Cut Is Official; Hideo Kojima’s Surprise On PS5

Death Stranding: Hideo Kojima has presented the expanded version of his latest work at Kojima Productions. It will go on sale on PlayStation 5. First sequences and images. Hideo Kojima had a surprise for the Summer Game Fest leading up to E3 2021 and he wasn’t bluffing. It is not his new project, it is not his next work, but the return of Death Stranding with a new generation edition expanded and with more content. Death Stranding Director’s Cut is now official and will arrive soon exclusively for PS5. Their full announcement will be produced “in just a few weeks,” Geoff Keighley said.

During the presentation video we have been able to see different sequences that remind us a lot (a lot) of Metal Gear Solid; from stealth parts to others where Sam Porter Bridges – the protagonist – hides in a cardboard box. Any coincidence may not be a coincidence. Hopefully, this expanded content has to do with infiltration, espionage, or escaping from hostile locations.

