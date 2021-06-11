Death Stranding Director’s Cut Announced and Coming Soon to PS5

Death Stranding: During today’s Summer Game Fest (10), Hideo Kojima announced that Death Stranding Director’s Cut will be coming to PS5 soon. There aren’t many details about what’s new in this version yet, but we saw a trailer with a new setting.

One of the expectations of the next-gen version is that the game will have 4K resolution and run at 60 fps, but we’ll have to wait for more information. In the trailer below Death Stranding, you can see a new setting and references to Metal Gear Solid, like the cardboard box and the soundtrack.

Death Stranding Director’s Cut will come to PS5 in “the next few weeks”, according to Geoff Keighley. So, excited?