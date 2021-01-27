Death Stranding could get new version on PS5

Death Stranding, the newest game from Hideo Kojima, may be packed for the PlayStation 5! At least that’s what a rumor from Navtra, a member of the ResetEra forum, has hit the nail on the head a few other times on issues related to Sony.

In the post, he hinted that we can expect a Death Stranding Extended Edition coming to both PS5 and PS4, and that it shouldn’t be a free update, as it would be a version of the game with new story content.

It is worth remembering that, in June last year, we posted here some images in which Hideo Kojima himself hinted that he was working on something related to the game. For now, it is better to treat all of this just as a rumor, as there has not yet been any official confirmation about the existence of the project.

Would you like to revisit Sam Bridges’ journey on PlayStation 5? Tell us in the comments below!