Death Stranding: check out amazing Fragile cosplay

Hideo Kojima’s games are often a full plate for cosplayers to create amazing costumes inspired by their characters, and Death Stranding is no exception. Originally played by actress Léa Seydoux in the game, Fragile is a fan favorite, and won a perfect cosplay by Frau Haku, as you can see below:

Frau Haku is the artistic name of Olga, the model who nailed the recreation of Fragile’s outfit. See a full-length photo:

It also deserves credits Kmitenkova, responsible for the beautiful photographs, who got the best out of Frau Haku’s perfect look!

If you want to know more about Olga’s work and see even more photos, you can access her private Instagram here.

The work of photographer Kira can be seen here. What did you think of the rehearsal? Have you played Death Stranding? What is your opinion about Kojima’s latest work? Comment below!



