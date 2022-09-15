Death loop is coming to Xbox, a new update will expand the ending and much more

Microsoft has announced that Deathloop, last year’s exclusive for the PlayStation 5 console, will finally appear on the Xbox Series X and S. In addition, it will come with a set of updates, including a new extended ending.

Announced as part of the Xbox Tokyo Games Show broadcast, Deathloop will be available on Xbox Series X/S and via Game Pass on September 20, and a pre-download is available now. Although this is the same game that was released for PlayStation 5 last year, it has all the improvements made since its launch, including a photo mode and a set of accessibility features.

However, the big news is that a free Golden Loop update has been added, which includes new weapons, new types of enemies, new improvements, cross-platform player selection for PvP and a new expanded ending. All of these are cool additions, but this particular ending will be interesting to many: the abrupt end of the story was one of the minor criticisms in our otherwise enthusiastic review.

If you haven’t played Deathloop yet, but are a PlayStation user, you may be pleased to know that Deathloop will also appear on PS Plus this month. Bethesda has confirmed that the PS5 and PC versions of Deathloop will also receive Golden Loop updates.

Matt Purslow is IGN’s UK news and articles editor.