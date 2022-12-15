DEAR LOVE! Lilibet Wears One of Archie’s Hats in “Harry and Meghan” and Looks Adorable

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are the main characters of their Netflix show “Harry and Meghan”. However, their children, Archie and Lilibet, stole everyone’s attention. The two little royals appeared on the show piece by piece as the couple talked about their personal lives in California. Archie has attracted a lot of fans with his cute episodes in the series.

His videos of him watching the sunset, playing with Meghan Markle, talking to a photo of Princess Diana and showering his mother with kisses have already gone viral on social media. Lilibet appeared relatively rarely in the first volume. However, she managed to cause a storm with her limited number of photos. In one of her photos shown in the first episode, the little princess looked adorable in one of her brother’s hats.

Lilibet shares a moment with the Duchess in Harry and Meghan

In the first episode of “Harry and Meghan”, viewers were greeted by a cute picture of Meghan Markle feeding chickens, and Lilibet tied to her chest in a baby carrier. The mother and daughter duo looked very charming in a photo from the backyard of their home in Montecito. Although Lilibet was only visible from the side, royal fans quickly noticed her coconut bear hat with two pompoms. The hat was easily recognizable. It was worn by Archie on New Year’s Eve 2019 in a photo shared by the Duke and Duchess.

Archie looked very cute in the picture with Prince Harry. The Duke held his baby boy, aged more than eight months, in front of a pond in a picture posted via their official Instagram account. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle purchased this hat from a New Zealand company.

Meanwhile, fans will see more than two little royals as the Sussex family releases the second volume of their documentary series on December 15. They will probably show more of their lives after leaving the royal house in the last three episodes.

