Dear Jack White, congratulations on becoming a vinyl dreamer — let’s make the rest of your dreams come true

Dear Jack White, you deserve credit for sparking the vinyl revolution. But you would like your fans to be able to instantly stream the music they buy on Third Man Records and have your own apps. Done!

My name is Greg Allen. I’m a singer/songwriter near Macon, Georgia. In 2017, my team and I started working on creating a platform that puts artists and their teams first. Seeing how inventive you are, I understand that you will appreciate what we have created.

The Third Man Records website and merchandise store are great. I have suggestions for additions that you’ve probably already thought of.

When a fan buys vinyl from Third Man Records, give them the opportunity to instantly broadcast the purchase.

Sell a digital instrumental track along with the original digital track and provide a scrollable text… karaoke in the bedroom.

Provide the album in a 10-track player and let the fans solo instruments or vocals and make their own mix of the song.

Ask your artists to upload videos in which they perform acoustic versions of songs, or any other video that fans will like, and sell access for paid access.

Take advantage of the built-in live video streaming and live audio streaming only… no makeup required.

Start creating a community for Third Man Records and all artists. YOU collect emails and YOU own the data using our methods.

Take advantage of fan clubs with one free and two paid levels.

Last but not least, you must have Apple and Android apps.

The good news is that we can create all the new pages you need to offer the above and mix them with your existing third-party website using menu links. The other good news is that you and your people retain control. We will teach you how to create pages using our drag and drop designer, and you will create albums and other content using the excellent interface developed by our team. You’re in charge. Think of us as a software vendor. We want to work with you, and we need your advice.

We can also provide printing of goods on request using Printful. The artist’s account has its own goods store and order processing. Our integration allows fans to buy digital and physical products at the same checkout, and we send the order to Printful, and they print the merch and send it.

As you know, the most important thing you need to sell more music and merch is more fans, but creating superfanates is difficult. Giving fans the opportunity to establish more personal connections with artists helps a lot. To facilitate this, we allow artists to create 15-second audio files and submit their songs. We also have a commentary on the song that lasts up to 4 minutes. They are played based on an algorithm when a fan listens to music in a music player or app.

Imagine that a fan hears about one of your artists for the first time and visits the artist’s page. They see the album function and the list of songs. They press the play button on the function. They hear the artist introducing the song and think, “Well, that was cool.” They hear a 90-second preview of the song, then it moves on to the next one. They hear the artist presenting the song again, then a 90-second preview. After 10 minutes of music, the algorithm will change from the introduction of the song to a comment. The commentary is played only once every three days, and the fan has controls to turn off intro and comments for just one artist or for all artists.

By the end of the album, fans are hooked and want to hear more than just a preview, so they buy the album. This will boost your sales to people who don’t want a physical album, but enjoy the musical experience and other entertainment they find on Third Man Records. Also, Third Man can combine things the way you want. Vinyl, CDs or cassettes can be included in the digital version of the album with the possibility of instant listening. You can add an instrumental track or sell it separately. You can add the main player or sell it separately. After the purchase, the fan has the option to download the album or instrumental tracks, if they want, in WAV or Mp3 format. You can even link t-shirts to sales.

Let’s talk more about creating a fan community. Our team has developed some excellent methods for creating communities. Another thing you already know is that FANS LOVE FREE STUFF! We have a gift code generator that allows you to create discounts for your items, but you can also use it to give things away. On Artist Premiere, you can post exclusive videos, images or music and sell access to them to your fans. But you can also give it away and it doesn’t cost you anything. When a fan uses a gift code to gain access, they share their email with you and become part of your community. An artist’s premiere is like albums; you can create as many different versions as you want. Think of Patreon, but instead of a subscription, it’s a single payment. You can also use a gift code to provide free access to music, karaoke, or a fan song mixer/MxRR. It’s a great way to build your community without spending anything on it. It’s time to stop allowing social media to own our fans and charge us for communicating with them.

Each artist account has its own Artist to Fan email system. We are developing ways for artists to communicate directly with fans on our platform to avoid spam email filters. We are also working to ensure that fans can communicate with their favorite artists and other like-minded fans.

Fans can be very generous when given the opportunity. Our artists receive from 10 to 15% increase in income thanks to tips. We’ve added tip buttons at the checkout, and most fans use them.

In a nutshell, we are an All-Things music market. Fans register once and can buy items from any artist on the platform. We are the cloud storage of fans and we can take care of them. We have a good support system and knowledge base. We have apps that fans can download to enjoy shopping. We provide almost all the features an artist might want, including a drag-and-drop website builder. Many of our artists host their websites directly on our platform. It’s nice to have everything in one place.

Jack, my team and I would like to work with you. Together we can revolutionize the “Third Man” and make him the talk of the music industry. Fans will enjoy all the new entertainment, listening options and the opportunity to become part of a community of like-minded people. Write to me at [email protected] .

Here are three examples of artists using our platform. KarenWaldrup.com , RickyRebelRocks.com , SkipEwing.com . Rhythmic-Rebellion.com — this is the discovery of new music and videos.