Dean vs Sam: Which of the supernatural Winchesters is stronger?

Which of the Winchester brothers is stronger in the Supernatural, Sam or Dean? Sam and Dean Winchester, who grew up in the ancient profession of hunting monsters, are masters of their craft. Even in the early years of the Supernatural, they have some reputation, but as the Winchesters commit more murders against more heinous villains, they become famous not only among the hunting community, but also among those who dwell above and below the mortal world. No swamp monster wants to mess with a Hard Drive.

Sam and Dean are naturally endowed with different skills. Dean is known as a physical brawler, ruthless and efficient. Sam is better at “immersing himself in knowledge” by finding out and exploiting the weaknesses of monsters, as well as dabbling in art that is not related to weapons, knives or blunt objects. Both Winchesters are formidable enough to bother the Wendigo, and there is no obvious winner in a hypothetical fraternal deathmatch. The result is so unpredictable that even God himself wanted to get a front row ticket to watch Sam and Dean fight in Supernatural.

For the purposes of this conversation, “strength” will be defined as any physical or mental property that may prove useful in a combat situation. We will also consider (at least initially) Sam and Dean Winchesters in their basic forms, free of artificial boosts, weapons, allies, or obsession. Here is the most powerful brother of the Winchesters in Supernatural.

Why is Dean stronger than Brother Winchester

The easiest way to determine who is stronger than Sam or Dean is to study the cases when the Winchester brothers from “Supernatural” really faced each other. Most of these quarrels between siblings occurred when one of the brothers did not want to fight, caught his opponent by surprise or somehow intensified, but a fair fight between Sam and Dean takes place in season 4 of “Supernatural” “Sex and Violence”. Set against each other by the siren, Dean wins this all-out battle (who would have killed his brother if not for Bobby’s intervention), assuming that the older Winchester is more powerful, given an equal playing field. Indeed, Sam never defeats his brother when both are seriously fighting on equal terms.

In fact, Sam admits that Dean is the more powerful brother in the “Point of No Return” of the fifth season of Supernatural. Dean plans to accept a deal to become Michael’s vessel, and Sam threatens to stop him by force. Dean warns: “You can try. Just remember that you didn’t get all drunk on demon blood this time.” Sam agrees and instead teams up with Castiel, clearly doubting that he will win alone.

The debate between Sam and Dean in Supernatural isn’t determined solely by power. Sam is usually considered the smarter brother, and it would be hard for Dean to object to that. However Mr. I Love Pie is not a dumbass, as some supernatural villains suggest – as evidenced by his strategic prowess during the final battle with Leviathan or his cunning trick to kill Death. Combined with a more ruthless character and a willingness to take extreme measures, Dean is a psychologically more terrifying opponent compared to Sam.

It’s logical to assume that Dean is Winchester’s most powerful brother in Supernatural. His hunting skills were honed while Sam was hanging out in college, and Dean started spying on his father even earlier, which gave his older brother years more combat experience. Dean Winchester surpasses Sam in terms of confirmed kills, taking the scalps of the four main villains of “Supernatural” compared to Sam’s scalp, and also boasts a more impressive body trail throughout the show. Although both Winchesters have endured their share of agony, Dean was tortured by Alastair in hell before later going through purgatory with Benny. Both trials strengthened his mental and physical resistance.

Sam’s Demonic blood against the Mark of Cain Dean — who is stronger?

Dean can be stronger than Sam without any bells and whistles, but what if both Hard Drives are given a temporary performance boost? Sam, drunk with demonic blood, against Dean with the Mark of Cain — who is stronger now?

Once again, the competition is almost too close to be called, but several factors are working in Dean’s favor here. It is difficult to distinguish the forced Winchester brothers only by strength. Both become physically enhanced, but Sam gets telekinesis. The younger brother also uses his demonic blood to defeat Lilith, while Dean applies the Mark of Cain against Abaddon, who technically occupies a lower position (although this does not necessarily mean that she is weaker). Ultimately, however, the Sign of Cain in “Supernatural” is intended to contain the Darkness, whose power is at the level of God. The mark also makes Dean almost impossible to kill, turning him into a demon, while Sam, who feeds on blood, lacks the same invulnerability.