Deals on Xbox Series X / S: the best deals on games

We review the biggest discounts, must-haves, and lowest price for the year’s games in the Microsoft Store Christmas Deals.

In addition to the Christmas offers on the PS Store and the sales in the Nintendo Switch eShop, we must also add the discounts in the Xbox store. Microsoft has updated its digital platform with hundreds of reductions of up to 50% in the price of some of the best games and add-ons for Xbox One and Xbox Series X / S. At MeriStation we have made a small selection of them in which we have tried to avoid the games that can be enjoyed through Xbox Game Pass or EA Play. And once those are removed, we have selected the biggest discounts, those related to the best of 2020 and the bargains that nobody should miss. In any case, we remind you that you can check them all here and we also encourage you to make your purchases as soon as possible, as they will only be available until next January 5.

The biggest sales on Xbox games

Arkane Anniversary Collection for 29.99 euros (€ 70 discount).

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey Ultimate Edition for 34.49 euros (€ 80.50 discount).

Assassin’s Creed Origins GOLD for 24.99 euros (€ 75 discount).

Dark Souls III Deluxe Edition for 23.74 euros (€ 71.25 discount).

Darksiders III Deluxe Edition for 23.99 euros (€ 56 discount).

Dishonored: The Complete Collection for 23.99 euros (€ 56 discount).

Dragon Ball FighterZ Ultima Edition for 17.24 euros (€ 97.75 discount).

Far Cry 5 + Far Cry New Dawn (both Complete Edition) by

For Honor Complete Edition for 24.99 euros (€ 70 discount).

Ghost Recon Breakpoint for 29.99 euros (€ 90 discount).

Hitman 2: Gold Edition for 19.99 euros (€ 80 discount).

Jump Force Ultimate Edition for 27.49 euros (€ 109.99 discount).

The best of the year on Xbox, at the best price

Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time for 34.99 euros (€ 35 discount).

F1 2020 for 34.99 euros (€ 35 discount).

Marvel’s Avengers for 34.99 euros (€ 35 discount).

NBA 2K21 for 31.49 euros (€ 38.50 discount).

Resident Evil 3 for 19.79 euros (€ 40.20 discount).

The Dark Pictures Anthology: Little Hope for 19.49 euros (€ 10.50 discount).

Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 for 33.74 euros (€ 11.25 discount).

Essential at that price

BioShock: The Collection for 9.99 euros.

Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons for 4.99 euros.

BulletStorm Full Clip Edition for 5.54 euros.

Castlevania Anniversary for 9.99 euros.

Child of Light for 4.49 euros.

Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled for 13.99 euros.

Cuphead for 13.99 euros.

Deus Ex: Mankind Divided for 4.49 euros.

Doom (1993) for 1.49 euros.

Doom 64 for 1.49 euros.

Doom II for 1.49 euros.

Doom III for 2.99 euros.

Dragon Ball FighterZ for 10.49 euros.

Fallout 4 for 8.99 euros.

Kingdom Come Deliverance for 11.99 euros.

Life is Strange Season 1 for 3.99 euros.



