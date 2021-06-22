Deals on Xbox Series X | S and Xbox One: Sonic Saga

Xbox Series X: The community subscribing to Xbox Live Gold will have access for a limited time to an assortment of offers focused on Xbox Series X | S and Xbox One. Discounts within. Xbox Series X | S and Xbox One receive a new batch of offers for users subscribed to Xbox Live Gold. You’ll find discounts of up to 80% on a selection of games of all kinds, including those with improvements for the next generation of Microsoft. They will remain available until June 29 at 09:00 CEST.

Discounts on Xbox Series X | S and Xbox One

Among the selection stands out the incorporation of Borderlands 3, both in its Ultimate and Next Level edition, which includes some additional content. On the other hand, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare reduces its price to 34.99 euros, a fantastic opportunity to revive your campaign or use multiplayer to upload weapons for use in Call of Duty: Warzone.

Mafia II: Definitive Edition, the remastered version of the second installment, is 67% off. You can see Vito’s adventure with graphical improvements and all his DLC for 9.89 euros. Nor can we tiptoe over the Sonic saga; some games are on sale via compatibility service.

Then we leave you with the list of the most prominent names.

Borderlands 3: Next Level Edition for 26.24 euros (65% discount)

Borderlands 3: Ultimate Edition for 49.99 euros (50% discount)

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Standard Digital Edition for 34.99 euros (50% discount)

Overwatch: Legendary Edition for 19.79 euros (67% discount)

WRC Collection FIA World Rally Championship for 23.99 euros (80% discount)

A Plague Tale: Innocence for 12.49 euros (75% discount)

Mafia II: Definitive Edition for 9.89 euros (67% discount)

Outriders for 45.49 euros (35% discount)

Streets of Rage 4 for 16.24 euros (35% discount)

Sonic Adventure for 2.39 euros (50% discount)

Sonic Adventure 2 for 4.74 euros (50% discount)

Sonic Generations for 9.99 euros (50% discount)

Sonic The Hedgehog 2 for 2.39 euros (50% discount)

Sonic the Hedgehog 4: Episode I for 4.74 euros (50% discount)

Sonic the Hedgehog 4: Episode II for 7.24 euros (50% discount)