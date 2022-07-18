Deadpool’s Awareness in Comics Has Revealed Marvel’s Secret Infinity Stone

Marvel has a secret seventh Infinity Stone, which only Deadpool seems to know about, since the antihero once acquired a powerful Continuity Stone. In Deadpool #27, a mercenary with a mouth manages to steal a new Infinity Stone from Thanos himself. However, having rewritten reality, Deadpool does not keep the gem for himself, instead deciding to get rid of it by throwing it away after learning that it was not only a blessing, but also a curse.

In the main Marvel Comics universe, there have always been six main Infinity Stones, also called Infinity Stones. The Power Stone, the Time Stone, the Space Stone, the Reality Stone, the Mind Stone and the Soul Soul Stone give the wearer control over their special abilities. Brought together in the Infinity Gauntlet, the Infinity Stones become one of the strongest reality-altering forces in the Marvel universe. However, one day the secret seventh Infinity Stone was introduced, as Deadpool received a gem known as the Continuity Stone from Thanos in one of his most hilarious adventures.

In Deadpool story #27, “Continuity of Spontaneity,” by Mark Wade, John McRae, Andrew Edler, and Joe Sabino of Marvel Comics’ VC Joe Sabino, a non-canonical noisy game shows how Deadpool changes his past after acquiring the seventh Infinity Stone, the Continuity Stone. Even Marvel editors don’t understand what’s going on in this story when Deadpool rips the Continuity Stone out of the sleeping Thanos’ Infinity Gauntlet. The mercenary with the mouth tells editors to “tremble before his limitless power to reshape the history of Marvel comics with just a whim.”

Deadpool uses the power of the Continuity Stone to rewrite his story and marry Genosha. However, when he ties the knot, a group of mafiosi interrupts the wedding ceremony and kills his bride. Then Deadpool suddenly remembers that this incident is exactly the same as in the Knight of the Roads episode he watched earlier, realizing that the infinite power of the Continuity Stone is as much a curse as a blessing. Deadpool throws away the Infinity Stone, and Marvel editors safely put the secret seventh gem away for safekeeping before the anti-hero can rewrite the story further.

The secret seventh Infinity Stone is more or less a non—canonical joke in one of Deadpool’s most meta-adventures, since he never appeared a second time, except for the story from the issue. However, with the Continuity Stone, Wade Wilson could unleash the power of comic insight as he tried to rewrite his own Marvel comics story with his incredible new abilities. Fortunately, for the rest of the Marvel universe, Deadpool will quickly tire of the Infinity Stone and throw it away before any new damage can be done.