Deadpool Turned a Beloved DC Icon into a Perverted Marvel Monster

With a nickname like “The Mercenary with the Mouth,” Deadpool is one of Marvel Comics’ most iconic and weirdest characters. Although he usually works on the side of the angels these days, Deadpool is still a pretty ridiculous person who has been known to bite off more than he can swallow. But his machinations aren’t just limited to people from the Marvel universe, which was proven when his own version of the animal, Dogpool, confused him with the Avenger’s classic canine companion, resembling a Crypto Super Dog.

Dogpool — a variant of Earth-103173 in the style of Deadpool, created by Victor Gishler and Philip Bond, is as cunning and stupid as Wade’s fans know. In “Dogpool vs Weidmutt”, a story by James Asmus and Darnell Johnson from the special anthology “The Deadpool Family No. 1”, readers get an idea of what kind of mayhem Dogpool can arrange when he is left alone with a much stronger opponent. And while the confrontation may not work out in his favor, it doesn’t make it any less confusing—and definitely puts the entire Marvel universe in a very precarious position.

After Dogpool tries to eat a miniature Ant-Man in the Avengers Tower, he is stopped by Watchdog Sunny, the Sentry’s superhero canine companion, fueled by “1000 exploding dog stars”. Incredibly defeated and strong, Dogpool is thrown from the tower with such frightening force that his trajectory throws him to the Hadron Collider in Geneva, Switzerland. Once this canine duo is inside, Dogpool uses his surroundings to his advantage and activates the collider, disabling Sunny, but at a cost he could not have expected. Although Sunny is no longer a threat, the Dog’s trick eventually releases the Void Matt, Sunny’s evil alter ego, who is under the influence of the Void. The story ends before the fans have time to see what will become of Dogpool. But with the participation of Emptiness, it cannot be beautiful.

Marvel comics fans know the Sentinel as the dark counterpart of DC Comics’ own Man of Steel, a Superman with at least as much power as Clark Kent, if not more. Thus, it follows from this that, like Superman, the Sentry will have his own Crypto in the person of the watchdog Sunny, who reflects the powerful potential of the Last Puppy of Krypton. But, like his master, Sunny is spoiled by the corrupting touch of the Abyss, which turned him from a cute analogue of the fan-favorite dog from DC comics into a dark dog of death and destruction in the form of a Void Matt.

The Void is one of the most dangerous threats the Marvel universe has ever faced—so much so that Thor once had no choice but to kill the Sentry instead of risking the ghost of the Void. It is quite difficult for Bob Reynolds to control such a force with the help of his brilliant intellect. If such unbridled potential can get the better of a super-powered animal that doesn’t have any of Reynolds’ reasoning skills, Marvel Comics has a new big villain, or at least a real bad boy. And since no animal supercontrol has been created in the Marvel universe yet, it is unlikely that anyone will be able to stand in his way.

In any universe, the Deadpool variant is likely to cause some problems, but this massive failure can definitely take the cake. Wade Wilson usually has good intentions, but his intentions don’t always go according to plan, and apparently his animal version tends to fall into the same trap. Let’s hope that someone will throw Deadpool and Dogpool a bone and take control of the Crypto Superpes styled like Marvel comics.