Deadpool Theory 3 Reveals Secret Mutant Character in MCU

With the appearance of Deadpool finally joining the Marvel cinematic universe in the long-awaited “Deadpool 3“, many theories have emerged about what the next “Clean-Cut Mercenary” movie might be about and who will join it, and one of them suggests that “Deadpool 3” will reveal a secret mutant. A character who debuted in Deadpool 2. Deadpool became one of the most popular characters in Marvel comics, and after a disastrous debut on the big screen in the movie “X-Men: The Beginning: Wolverine”, he got a second chance in his first solo film.

Resetting the timeline in X-Men: Days of Future Past allowed Deadpool to return as a new variation of himself in Deadpool, which explored the origin story of the main character (played by Ryan Reynolds) and remained true to his trademark sense of humor. Deadpool was a critical and financial success, giving way to a sequel simply titled “Deadpool 2”. In it, after killing his girlfriend Vanessa (Morena Baccarin), Deadpool reluctantly agrees to join the X-Men, and together with Colossus, he confronts a young mutant named Russell (Julian Dennison). However, Russell turns out to be the target of Cable (Josh Brolin), a cybernetic soldier who travels through time to kill Russell, and so Deadpool decides to protect the young mutant.

To help Russell and get him out of prison, Deadpool organizes a team called X-Force, which includes very strange but interesting characters: Domino (Zazie Bitz), Bedlam (Terry Crews), Zeitgeist (Bill Skarsgard), Shatterstar (Lewis Tan), Vanisher (Brad Pitt) and Peter (Rob Delaney). They all had at least one superpower, except Peter, who was an ordinary guy with type 1 and type 2 diabetes. Deadpool was especially fond of Peter, calling him “Sugar Bear” and cheering him on when the rest of the team (except Domino, because she was lucky) died jumping off a helicopter. Peter managed to land safely, but the Zeitgeist landed in a wood chopper, and Peter tried to save him, and the Zeitgeist inadvertently vomited on him and killed him. However, during the post—credits of Deadpool 2, Deadpool returned to the past and saved Peter, which gives him the opportunity to return – and the theory suggests that he will return, since he could secretly be a mutant Peter Wisdom.

Who is Peter Wisdom in Marvel Comics

Peter Wisdom is a British Secret Service agent who made his Marvel comics debut in Excalibur vol. 1 #86 in 1995. Peter Wisdom is a mutant with the ability to absorb ambient heat and solar radiation, which he releases from his fingertips in the form of semi-solid energy emissions, which he calls “hot knives”. It’s pure thermal energy, and it’s said to be as hot as the surface of the sun, and he can also use them to form shields, burn incoming missiles, launch them like projectiles, or leave them attached to his fingertips like claws. In addition to this, Peter is well versed in espionage, intelligence gathering, the use of firearms and is very smart.

At some point in his comic book history, Peter asked the X-Force to help restore Genosha’s cybernetic brain and fight Magneto, and he later became the new leader of the team, mentoring them and showing them how to use them better. mutant abilities. Some time later, Peter is apparently murdered and he returns to work in British intelligence.

Could Peter from Deadpool 2 be a mutant?

Rumors that Peter from Deadpool is Peter Wisdom appeared even before Deadpool 2 was released, as one of the trailers showed Deadpool assembling the X-Force team, and a super-professional shot of Peter in the head, where he is dressed in a suit and black tie, which definitely added to the belief that he could be this kind of mutant. Although “Deadpool 2” surprised the audience by making Peter a normal guy (who didn’t really look like the one in the photo), the theory that “Sugar Bear” is actually Peter Wisdom has only grown, given that Wisdom is a secret agent, and Peter could pretend to be powerless. Since Peter is still alive thanks to Deadpool going back in time to save him, Peter can return in Deadpool 3 and show that he is actually a mutant, and so this time he can properly team up with Deadpool.

However, what made Peter so special and loved not only by the audience, but also by Deadpool, was that he was an ordinary person with a couple of health problems and was open to new adventures. Peter was practically useless in X-Force, which brought a fun balance to the team, which already had mutants with very strange abilities and an invisible character. Revealing Peter as Peter Wisdom in Deadpool 3 would be a nice twist and would allow him to play a more important role in Deadpool’s next adventure, but it could also destroy what made Sugar Bear so special in Deadpool 2.