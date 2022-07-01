Deadpool Killer’s Daughter Returns to Marvel in “X-Men 2099”

After several years of absence from Marvel comics, the daughter of the infamous killer Deadpool, Warda Wilson, returns to the pages of Spider-Man 2099 as part of the new X-Men 2099. Varda, or Deadpool 2099, was the main part of the final show of Jerry Duggan’s “Ugly Deadpool”, and no one has seen her since the end of this series, which makes her return incredibly exciting for fans.

Warda Wilson is a half-succubus, the daughter of Wade Wilson and Shikla, the queen of the underworld, Deadpool’s former mistress and wife. In the 616 universe, their relationship ended in divorce when Shikla married Dracula and Deadpool became the king of monsters, but in the Earth-16356 universe of 2099, Deadpool and Shikla had a daughter, Warda, who grew up to be an even more ruthless killer than her father.

“Deadpool 2099” is due to appear in “Spider-Man 2099: Exodus #5”, written by Steve Orlando with illustrations by Kim Jacinto, Jay David Ramos and Clayton Coles from Venture Capital, a mini-series dedicated to the 30th anniversary of the beloved world of Marvel 2099 and in particular, Miguel O’Hara or The Man-spider 2099. Each issue of Spider-Man 2099: Exodus features an updated 2099 version of a classic Marvel character or team, such as Winter Solider 2099 or Loki 2099 with a confusing name. 5 will introduce the X-Men of 2099. A group shot of the X-Men 2099 shows that Warda Wilson is officially part of the team of future X-Men, along with updated versions of Cyclops, Rogue, Phoenix, North Star and others. A great preview for Spider-Man 2099: Exodus shows that Varda’s epic futuristic Deadpool costume has changed little, if at all, since her last appearance in 2018, and hopefully the X-Men of 2099 will be much more tolerant of having Deadpool on their team than Humans X 2022.

The last thing readers saw about Ward was that she held her father captive and tortured him for years, angry at him for what she thought he did to her mother Shikla, until Wade’s adopted daughter Ellie Camacho appeared, which led to a confrontation between Ellie, Wade and Ward. It turned out that Ellie is actually a mutant herself, after Varda brutally killed her, and Ellie not only came back to life, but also returned to herself in a younger form when she first showed her mutant abilities, which means that there is a chance that Ellie will appear. in Spider-Man 2099: Exodus itself. By the end of Varda’s time in Ugly Deadpool, she was defeated, and Wade uploaded the digital consciousness of Ellie’s mother Emily Preston to help Ward control her evil side of the succubus, while Wade stated that both of his daughters could be Deadpool. Deadpool has been trying to join the X-Men for literally decades, often getting close or joining breakaway teams, so it’s actually really nice to see Varda, apparently part of the X-Men 2099 team, as an official member of X. – Men.

The Mutants of 2099 will fight to create a mutant paradise in the newly created Heavenly Garden, a habitat similar to the Garden of Eden formed from the next Celestial, and hopefully the rapid healing factor of Deadpool 2099, impressive weapon handling skills and sarcastic humor will help the X-Men find safety in the future world of Spider-Man 2099. fighting the evil Guardians of the Cabal.