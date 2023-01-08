The announcement that Wolverine, played by Hugh Jackman, enters Marvel along with Ryan Reynolds’ Mercenary with a mouth, caused the expected reaction. Fans are very excited to see what the future holds for the X-Men in the Marvel world. Although it has been confirmed that the team of Deadpool and Wolverine will be released in 2023, fans just know that “Avengers: Secret Wars” will be dedicated to this madness in the multiverse.

Hugh Jackman and Tobey Maguire will meet and fight alongside each other in ‘AVENGERS: SECRET WARS’ (Source: @MyTimeToShineH) pic.twitter.com/uu1NkUcOSE — X-Men News (@XMen97News) January 1, 2023

The appearance of “Avengers: Secret Wars” and its potential to unite the Marvel universes is all fans need to imagine the return of Tobey Maguire Spider-Man. The digital fan art of Tobey Maguire’s Spider-Man with Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine has brought Marvel’s surreal dream to life.

Great fan art lays the foundation for the collaboration of Wolverine and Spider-Man.

At the Comic-Con panel in San Diego in 2022, Kevin Feige, also known as the mastermind of the superhero studio, shared with fans an exciting announcement. The Marvel boss said fans can expect two more Avengers team movies in phase six, which means “Avengers: Royal Dynasty” in 2025 and “Avengers: Secret Wars” in 2026. Avengers: Endgame and looking forward to the next two films, the fan art page on Instagram has raised the situation to a new level.

Bu gönderiyi Instagram’da gör (@spdrmnkyxxiii)’in paylaştığı bir gönderi

A user posted a surreal fan art depicting Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine and an aged Tobey Maguire in the image of Spider-Man. In addition, digital fan art perfectly conveys the image of Jackman’s Wolverine with his leather jacket and graying beard.

As for Maguire, the artist depicted him in a Spider-Man costume similar to the one he wore in “The Last Battle”. Fans can’t help but admire the artists’ ability to accurately convey the grown-up version of the actors.

Can fans expect a collaboration between Wolverine and Spider-Man in “Avengers: Star Wars”?

“Avengers: Finale” will go down in books as one of the best films of all time. The superhero movie collected 21 MCU parts with a budget of $350 to $400 million. Marvel’s $2.798 billion “Finale” box office was a truly astounding sight.

Man #AvengersEndgame kicked my ass. It was an epic conclusion to 11 years of films. It had laughs, incredible action and absolute emotional rollercoaster. It was the series finale for these cast of characters that I had been hoping for. Congrats to all for pulling off the feat. — Kristian Harloff (@KristianHarloff) April 23, 2019

Moreover, if Avengers: Star Wars is planning to get closer, or hopefully break the record, giving Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine a spot next to Tobey Maguire’s Spider-Man is a step in the right direction.

At the moment, the film is still choosing its director, and Michael Waldron, with “Doctor Strange” and “Loki Season 1” in his portfolio, becomes the winner.

Do you think there will be a collaboration between Wolverine and Spider-Man in Avengers: Secret Wars? Let us know in the comments below.