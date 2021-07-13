Deadpool Finally Debuts On MCU In New Teaser

Deadpool: Actor Ryan Reynolds posted today (13) on his Twitter a totally unexpected video promoting his new movie Free Guy. In the teaser, Deadpool appears alongside Korg, a Marvel character who first appeared in Thor: Ragnarok and who is expected to return in Thor: Love & Thunder.

Despite appearing in reaction to the Free Guy trailer, the video is a milestone for Marvel as it is the first time Reynolds’ character has appeared in an MCU live-action after years with FOX.

Korg is played by Taika Waititi, who plays with Reynolds in the new production and has directed two Thor films at MCU.

Free Guy follows a bank teller stuck in a tedious routine whose life is turned upside down when he discovers he is a character in an interactive game. Now he needs to accept his reality and deal with the fact that he is the only one who can save the world.

The film opens on December 11 in the United States, but has no forecast in the Brazilian market yet.