Deadpool and the writers React to Being Fired and Then Rehired for a Mysterious triquel

Since Disney bought Fox, some of the biggest questions have been about the future of the “Deadpool” franchise. The most successful films in the Fox-Marvel catalog were the Deadpool films, and although it was initially expected that there would be a third film, there were questions about what it would look like under Disney and whether Deadpool would return to his R-rated fame. One of the possible signs of a serious change in direction was the announcement that “Deadpool 3” will have new writers.

Paul Wernick and Rhett Reese wrote both of the first two Deadpool films, but they were initially replaced by Wendy Molyneux and Lizzie Molyneux-Lojelin from the famous Bob’s Burgers for the new film. However, Wernick and Reese have since returned to the project. Playlist recently asked the writing duo about being fired and then rehired, and while they don’t really talk about the details of what happened, they’re clearly excited to be back. Reese said simply…

Yes, it happened. And look… It just happened the way it was, but we’re really glad to be back, that’s the gist. We just couldn’t be happier when we’re in the mad scientists lab right now, creating fun stuff, and hopefully we’ll release a movie for you guys soon.

Reese and Wernick also confirmed that “Deadpool 3” will still be an R-rated movie and that we shouldn’t expect any simplified production simply because Disney is responding. Everyone involved here knows what made Deadpool successful, and they just want to create more of it.

It is unclear why the initial decision was made to change the team of writers in “Deadpool 3”. Maybe there was a clash of ideas with Wernick and Reese initially, or maybe Disney just wanted to try something new. Whatever the initial reasoning, fans will probably be excited about the duo’s return, as it probably means that “Deadpool 3” will be more of what fans loved from the first two films.

The simple fact that there will be “Deadpool 3” is a step forward, and Wernick and Reese are writing it, Ryan Reynolds is starring again, and Sean Levy is ready to direct the new “Deadpool”. movies happen. Now we just need a real script so we can start production.

There are still some important questions about Deadpool that have yet to be answered. We don’t know how Deadpool breaking the fourth wall will fit into the existing Marvel cinematic universe, or even if he will fit in. We don’t know who will join Deadpool in his adventure. We had a hint that Blind Al might return, although the fate of Vanessa Morrena Baccarin is still hanging in the air. When we will finally see “Deadpool 3” in theaters is also a big question, but at least we know that the right people are working on it.